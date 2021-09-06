WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. 24,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,617. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

