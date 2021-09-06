Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

