Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $113,751.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00066176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00068229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00208060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

