YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 311,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in YETI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in YETI by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $100.47 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

