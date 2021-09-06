YOU COIN (YOU) One Day Volume Tops $933,390.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $933,390.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

