Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IRIX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at $89,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

IRIX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,094. The company has a market cap of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.