Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 8.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 298,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

