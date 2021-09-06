Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.42. Discovery posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

