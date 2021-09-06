Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.18. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,354,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Littelfuse by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $280.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $289.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

