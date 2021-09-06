Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.61 Million

Analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $440.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.36 million and the lowest is $437.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $452.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

