Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $448.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.21.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

