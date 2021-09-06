Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $448.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.21.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.