Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $117.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.17 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 156.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after buying an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

