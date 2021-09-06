Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.72 Million

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post $102.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.20 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

SKLZ stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Skillz by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 45.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Skillz by 81.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Skillz by 47.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 276.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

