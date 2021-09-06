Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. 23,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,245. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

