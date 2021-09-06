Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.48 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.