Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Herc reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

HRI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,670. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. Herc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $135.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Herc by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herc by 193.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Herc by 112,933.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

