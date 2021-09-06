Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LAWS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 24.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

