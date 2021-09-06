Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.58) and the highest is ($0.40). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($3.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMGA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

OMGA opened at $19.93 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

