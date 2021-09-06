Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.81 Billion

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post $3.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.67. 1,077,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,174. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.