Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.58. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 669.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 2,908,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 337,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.