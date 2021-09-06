Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Capital Southwest by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. 201,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.