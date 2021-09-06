Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Capital Southwest by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. 201,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

