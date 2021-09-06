Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. FedEx posted earnings of $4.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $21.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FDX stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.17. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

