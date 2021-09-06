Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 1,705,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

