Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.75 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

