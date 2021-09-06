Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,372. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

