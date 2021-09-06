Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $10.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Merus posted sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

