Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.96). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($5.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NCLH traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $24.62. 13,983,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,770. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

