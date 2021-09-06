Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $533,982. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

