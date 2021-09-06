Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.75 Million

Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce sales of $95.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $76.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a PE ratio of 351.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

