Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.07 and the highest is $6.29. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

