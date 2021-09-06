Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.