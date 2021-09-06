Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to “Buy”

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $269.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.30.

Shares of UPST opened at $247.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

