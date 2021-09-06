Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,612 shares of company stock worth $22,237,920 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $125.08 on Monday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.