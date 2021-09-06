ZENZO Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00340189 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00045962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

