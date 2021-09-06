Zero Trading Up 60.2% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $270,043.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00333998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00158969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00205088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,442,653 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

