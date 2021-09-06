ZeroSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $1.36 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 57.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00066817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00017614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00140808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.86 or 0.00782023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00046905 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.