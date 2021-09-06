Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $451,308.90 and approximately $21,484.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00016993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00146286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.78 or 0.00790430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.