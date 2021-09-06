ZKSwap Achieves Market Cap of $217.66 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $217.66 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00153055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00209593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.84 or 0.07509804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,796.08 or 1.00230452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.00964531 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

