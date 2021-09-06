ZooKeeper Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $751,790.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $751,790.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00151343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00208007 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.67 or 0.07526013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,529.00 or 0.99778895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.05 or 0.00962472 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 46,161,480 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

