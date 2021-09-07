$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $217,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $4,025,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $15.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,583.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

