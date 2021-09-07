$0.11 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.33. SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

