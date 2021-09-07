$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

