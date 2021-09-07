$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 859,495 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 185,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

