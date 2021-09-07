$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,864. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

