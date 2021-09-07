-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 322,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $374.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

