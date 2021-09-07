$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST traded up $9.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $254.13.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

