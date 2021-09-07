$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

UNIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,242. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,812,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

