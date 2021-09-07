$0.48 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. 372,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.