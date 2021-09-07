-$0.64 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.76). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 292,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,568. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

