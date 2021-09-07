$0.76 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.27. 49,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.